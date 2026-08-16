Josh Metellus Injury: Participates Saturday
Metellus made one tackle assist during Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants.
The starting strong safety played just six defensive snaps in the contest, exiting before the rest of the defensive starters. Metellus' brief appearance meant Jay Ward got to see 50 percent of the defensive snaps, allowing him to further acclimate to his depth position at strong safety ahead of the 2026 season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Metellus See More
-
NFL Draft
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update151 days ago
-
NFL Draft
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock178 days ago
-
NFL Draft
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft 1st Round Mock204 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips225 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips231 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Metellus See More