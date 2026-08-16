Josh Metellus headshot

Josh Metellus Injury: Participates Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Metellus made one tackle assist during Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants.

The starting strong safety played just six defensive snaps in the contest, exiting before the rest of the defensive starters. Metellus' brief appearance meant Jay Ward got to see 50 percent of the defensive snaps, allowing him to further acclimate to his depth position at strong safety ahead of the 2026 season.

Josh Metellus
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Metellus See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Metellus See More
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update
Author Image
Mario Puig
151 days ago
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock
NFL
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
178 days ago
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft 1st Round Mock
NFL
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft 1st Round Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
204 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
225 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
231 days ago