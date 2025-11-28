Metellus likely suffered the knee injury during last Sunday's loss to the Packers and was able to log only limited practices throughout the week as he dealt with the issue. A return to the field and the consistent 100 percent snap count that he held for seven consecutive games before injury would be a huge boon for the Vikings' defense as they go against one of the league's top receivers in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. If Metellus is unable to play, Jay Ward would likely start at strong safety for Sunday's contest.