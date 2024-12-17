Fantasy Football
Josh Metellus headshot

Josh Metellus News: Double-digit stops in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Metellus recorded 10 total tackles (eight solo) in Monday's 30-12 win over the Bears.

Metellus led the team in tackles, reaching 10 takedowns for the second time in three weeks as the Vikings extended their winning streak to seven games in a row. The cornerback has now compiled 88 total tackles (55 solo), four passes defensed, including two interceptions, and a forced fumble over 14 games in 2024.

Josh Metellus
Minnesota Vikings
