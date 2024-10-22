Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Josh Metellus headshot

Josh Metellus News: Forces fumble against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 22, 2024

Metellus accrued eight tackles (four solo) and one forced fumble in Sunday's 31-29 loss to the Lions.

Metellus was the Vikings' second-leading tackler Sunday behind Ivan Pace (10). Metellus and Camryn Bynum combined to strip the ball out of David Montgomery's hands midway through the fourth quarter, which Pace returned for a 36-yard scoop and score. Through the first six games of the regular season, Metellus has logged 34 tackles (21 solo), three pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble.

Josh Metellus
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News