Josh Metellus News: Forces fumble against Detroit

Metellus accrued eight tackles (four solo) and one forced fumble in Sunday's 31-29 loss to the Lions.

Metellus was the Vikings' second-leading tackler Sunday behind Ivan Pace (10). Metellus and Camryn Bynum combined to strip the ball out of David Montgomery's hands midway through the fourth quarter, which Pace returned for a 36-yard scoop and score. Through the first six games of the regular season, Metellus has logged 34 tackles (21 solo), three pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble.