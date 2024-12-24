Fantasy Football
Josh Metellus

Josh Metellus News: Posts seven stops in Week 16 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Metellus recorded seven tackles and two QB hits in Sunday's 27-24 victory against Seattle.

Metellus finished third on Minnesota in tackles in the contest, and he has now registered at least seven stops in five straight games. Prior to that surge, the veteran safety had posted seven tackles just three times across his first 10 contests of the campaign. Metellus needs five more tackles over the Vikings' final two regular-season games to reach the triple-digit mark for the second straight year.

Josh Metellus
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
