Josh Myers Injury: Likely suffers fracture

Myers believes he suffered a hairline fracture in his lower leg during Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Myers was carted off the field after suffering the injury, which initially looked much more severe, although a fracture has yet to be confirmed. The Ohio State product also told Demovsky that he played the second half of the season with a torn pectoral minor muscle. With the Packers' season now over, Myers will focus on getting healthy and is also set to enter free agency for the first time in his career.