Josh Myers

Josh Myers Injury: Questionable for Week 8

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Myers (wrist) was a limited participant during Friday's practice and is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Myers was a DNP on Wednesday due to a wrist injury, but he was able to log consecutive limited practices to end the week. Jacob Monk is listed as the backup center on the Packers' depth chart and would figure to take on the starting role if Myers is unable to play Sunday.

Josh Myers
Green Bay Packers
