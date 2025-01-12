Josh Myers Injury: Suffers leg injury in loss

Myers suffered a lower leg injury in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Eagles in the NFC wild-card round, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Myers went down with a leg injury late in the fourth quarter, ultimately exiting the game on a cart. The center said after the game that he believes he avoided an ACL or an ankle injury, but there is concern that he may have suffered a lower leg fracture. More information on the status of Myers will likely come in the near future.