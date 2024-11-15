Josh Myers News: Ready to rock

Myers (wrist) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Myers missed the Packers' Week 9 loss to the Lions due to a wrist injury, but it now appears the team's Week 10 bye provided enough time for him to move past the issue. Now that the Ohio State product has returned to full health, he's expected to serve as Green Bay's starting center in Sunday's divisional matchup.