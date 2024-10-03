Josh Oliver Injury: Limited in practice again

Oliver (wrist) is listed as a limited participant on Thursday's injury report.

Oliver continues to manage a wrist injury sustained in Week 3, one which he managed to play through during Minnesota's win over the Packers in Week 4. He was also limited in practice Wednesday. Barring any setbacks, Oliver still looks on track to suit up for Sunday's game against the Jets in London and continue splitting reps at the tight-end position alongside Johnny Mundt.