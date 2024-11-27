Josh Oliver Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Oliver (ankle/wrist) did not practice Wednesday.

Oliver didn't play last Sunday against the Bears, allowing T.J. Hockenson to see a spiked snap rate. After playing 48 percent of the offensive snaps or less in each of his first three games of action, Hockenson played 68 percent of the downs versus Chicago, turning in a 7-114-0 receiving line on nine targets. Oliver's continued absence would be a boost to Hockenson's fantasy stock.