Josh Oliver Injury: Not practicing

Oliver (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

Oliver never returned after exiting with an ankle injury during the second half of a 23-13 win over the Titans on Sunday. He's curiously improved his pass-catching production since T.J. Hockenson returned from an ACL tear, continuing to get a lot of snaps in two-TE sets while Johnny Mundt has all but been pushed out of the offense. An Oliver absence for Week 12 at Chicago likely would mean more snaps and routes for both Hockenson and Mundt.