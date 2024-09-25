Josh Oliver Injury: Nursing wrist injury

Oliver (wrist) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's walkthrough.

Oliver played 37 snaps (30 on offense, seven on special teams) in the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Texans, though it appears the 2019 third-round pick may have sustained a wrist injury during the game. Wednesday's injury report was just an estimation, and Oliver will have two more practices to increase his participation ahead of Week 4 against the Packers.