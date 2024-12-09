Josh Oliver News: Back to full speed

Oliver had one reception for 26 yards on two targets in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Oliver returned after missing two games due to an ankle injury. He played on 30 of the offense's 60 snaps, so he was back to his usual workload. He had an uptick in receptions (12 in three games) before the injury, but may not get as many the final four regular season games with T.J. Hockenson back to full speed after returning from a torn ACL.