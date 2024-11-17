Josh Oliver News: Catches all three targets Sunday

Oliver had three receptions on as many targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Titans.

Oliver turned in his third drop-less game over the last four weeks despite dealing with a wrist injury during practice sessions. The 27-year-old finished ahead of T.J. Hockenson as the team continues to ease the latter back from major knee surgery. Oliver is providing low-end value during the process, making him a fringe option for next Sunday's tilt at Chicago.