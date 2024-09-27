Josh Oliver News: Cleared to play Sunday

Oliver (wrist) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Packers and is expected to play, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Oliver missed some practice reps earlier in the week with the wrist issue but is good to go in a key divisional matchup with Green Bay. The veteran tight end has played more of a blocking role alongside Johnny Mundt at tight end for the Vikings. Oliver has two catches for 27 yards on three targets through three games.