Josh Oliver News: Five catches, touchdown in win

Oliver caught all five of his targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts.

Oliver remained the team leader in offensive snaps at tight end in Week 9 as the Vikings eased T.J. Hockenson back into action. Oliver made the most of his opportunities, most notably reeling in a 14-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Once Hockenson is up to speed, Oliver will see a dip in usage as the team's No. 2 option at tight end.