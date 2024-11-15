Josh Oliver News: Good to go for Week 11

Oliver (wrist/hand) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Oliver had his practice reps capped Wednesday and Thursday, but he has the green light to suit up Sunday. T.J. Hockenson is Minnesota's best pass-catching tight end, but Oliver has racked up 110 receiving yards and a touchdown over the last two games while contributing in a blocking capacity as well.