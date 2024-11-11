Josh Oliver News: Surprising bigger role in win
Oliver had four receptions for 52 yards on six targets in Sunday's win at Jacksonville.
Oliver had a large role in the passing game even with T.J. Hockenson back and playing at full speed in his return from a knee injury. Since Oliver is primarily a blocking tight end, it's hard to think his run the last two weeks (nine receptions for 110 yards) will continue especially as Hockenson gets even more integrated into the offense.
