Josh Oliver headshot

Josh Oliver News: Surprisingly bigger role in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 9:13pm

Oliver had four receptions for 52 yards on six targets in Sunday's win at Jacksonville.

Oliver had a large role in the passing game even with T.J. Hockenson back and playing at full speed in his return from a knee injury. Since Oliver is primarily a blocking tight end, it's hard to think his run the last two weeks (nine receptions for 110 yards) will continue, especially as Hockenson gets even more integrated into the offense.

Josh Oliver
Minnesota Vikings
