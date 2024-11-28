Josh Paschal Injury: Hurts knee, iffy to return Thursday
Paschal suffered a knee injury in Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against Chicago and has been deemed questionable to return.
Paschal's injury came on a Bears pass attempt in the second quarter. The defensive end was initially looked at on the sideline before heading to the locker room. Patrick O'Connor could see more defensive snaps for as long as Paschal remains off the field.
