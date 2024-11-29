Josh Paschal Injury: Injury not deemed serious

The knee injury Paschal suffered in Thursday's 23-20 win over the Bears isn't believed to be serious, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Paschal will require some rehab for the knee injury, but it isn't believed to be season-ending. The Lions will play on Thursday again in Week 14 against the Packers, and Paschal's level of practice participation leading up to that game will help determine his chances of suiting up.