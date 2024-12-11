Josh Paschal Injury: Limited to begin Week 15 prep
Paschal (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Paschal hurt his knee Week 13 against Chicago, and he missed last Thursday's win over the Packers. However, he's trending in a better direction this week by opening with a limited practice, as he was unable to take the field at all in the lead-up to the victory over the Packers. In Paschal's absence Week 14, Patrick O'Connor logged a season-high 82 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps.
