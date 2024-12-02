Fantasy Football
Josh Paschal

Josh Paschal Injury: Listed as DNP on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 2:28pm

Paschal (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice report, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Despite Monday's DNP, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the knee injury Paschal sustained in Detroit's Week 13 win over the Bears isn't believed to be serious. The Lions are already thin at edge rusher, with Aidan Hutchinson (tibia/fibula) sidelined for the remainder of the regular-season. Paschal is likely in jeopardy of missing Detroit's divisional matchup against the Packers on Thursday night, even if he manages to upgrade to limited practice participation Tuesday or Wednesday.

Josh Paschal
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
