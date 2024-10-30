Fantasy Football
Josh Paschal

Josh Paschal Injury: Logs DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Paschal (illness) did not practice Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Paschal missed the Lions' win over the Titans on Sunday due to illness, while also missing practice each day leading up to the game. It's worth noting he told Twentyman previously he would be ready for Week 9 against the Packers, although according to head coach Dan Campbell, the Kentucky product's status for the matchup is still to be determined.

Josh Paschal
Detroit Lions

