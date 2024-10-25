Josh Paschal Injury: Won't play in Week 8

Paschal (illness) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Paschal didn't practice throughout the week due to an illness, so it's no surprise he won't suit up Sunday. The 24-year-old defensive end then told reporters Friday that he'll return for the Lions' Week 9 matchup against the Packers, per Tim Twentyman of the team's official site. Expect Isaac Ukwu and Patrick O'Connor to see increased work with Detroit's first-team defense in Paschal's stead.