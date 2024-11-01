Fantasy Football
Josh Paschal headshot

Josh Paschal Injury: Won't play in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 12:24pm

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday that Paschal (illness) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Packers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Campbell noted that Paschal is expected to return to practice next week; however, he's now in line to miss his second consecutive game with an illness. With Paschal sidelined in Week 9, the Lions' defensive end room will consist of just James Houston, Patrick O'Connor and Isaiah Thomas.

Josh Paschal
Detroit Lions
