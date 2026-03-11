Josh Paschal News: Dumped by Detroit
The Lions released Paschal (back) on Wednesday.
The move clears close to $1.8 million for Detroit. The 26-year-old Paschal missed the entire 2025 campaign with a back injury after appeared in 14 regular-season games the previous season. Paschal has 5.0 career sacks across 36 regular-season contests.
Josh Paschal
Free Agent
