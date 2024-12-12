Josh Paschal News: Full practice Thursday
Paschal (knee) was a full participant at the Lions' practice Thursday.
Paschal missed the team's Week 14 win over the Packers before he opened this week as a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a knee injury. His full practice Thursday eliminates any concern over his chances to play Sunday versus the Bills. Paschal will likely return to his starting role at defensive end against Buffalo.
