Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Paschal headshot

Josh Paschal News: Full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Paschal (knee) was a full participant at the Lions' practice Thursday.

Paschal missed the team's Week 14 win over the Packers before he opened this week as a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a knee injury. His full practice Thursday eliminates any concern over his chances to play Sunday versus the Bills. Paschal will likely return to his starting role at defensive end against Buffalo.

Josh Paschal
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now