Josh Paschal News: Past illness
Paschal (illness) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Paschal had missed the Lions' last two games due to an illness, but Wednesday's full practice suggests he's past the issue. The third-year defensive end from Kentucky has recorded nine total tackles through six appearances this season. He's expected to start opposite recent acquisition Za'Darius Smith as part of the Lions' top edge-rushing duo in Week 10, when the team travels to Houston
