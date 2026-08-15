Josh Pitsenberger Injury: Placed on injured reserve
The Texans placed Pitsenberger (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.
Pitsenberger suffered an ankle injury in Friday's preseason loss to the Chargers. The running back was set to be sidelined for at least a few weeks but will now miss the entirety of the 2026 season. The only way Pitsenberger could play in 2026 is if he is waived with an injury settlement.
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