Josh Reynolds Injury: May miss some time

Reynolds underwent a minor procedure on his finger that likely will result in him sitting out Sunday against the Chargers and potentially longer, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Reynolds hasn't practiced so far this week due to a hand injury, but the precise nature of the issue previously wasn't known. The Broncos have yet to post their final Week 6 practice report, but based on Wilson's report, there's a decent chance Reynolds is ruled out for Sunday's game. If that comes to pass, Courtland Sutton will be the team's clear-cut No. 1 WR, with Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele poised for bigger roles.