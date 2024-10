Reynolds (hand) didn't practice Thursday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Reynolds also missed Wednesday's session, which clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Chargers. If he's out or limited this weekend, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele would be in the mix for Week 6 snaps behind top WR Courtland Sutton.