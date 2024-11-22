Josh Reynolds Injury: Not returning in Week 12
Reynolds (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Las Vegas.
For a second consecutive week, Reynolds was listed as a full participant on all three Broncos injury reports. However, he won't be activated from injured reserve just yet as he continues to ramp things up since fracturing a finger Week 5 against the Raiders. His next chance to suit up is Monday, Dec. 2 versus the Browns.
