Josh Reynolds Injury: On mend after shooting

The Broncos announced Thursday that Reynolds (finger) was the victim of a shooting in Denver on Oct. 18 and received treatment for minor injuries, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reynolds was fortunate to avoid any life-threatening injuries after he was shot once in his left arm and once in the back of his head shortly after 3 a.m. local time outside of a Denver club, according to Janet Oravetz of 9 News Denver. The wideout was placed on injured reserve Oct. 12 after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured finger, and he won't be eligible to return until at least Week 10. It's unclear if the injuries Reynolds sustained in the shooting will further delay his return to the field.