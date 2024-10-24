Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Josh Reynolds headshot

Josh Reynolds Injury: On mend after shooting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

The Broncos announced Thursday that Reynolds (finger) was the victim of a shooting in Denver on Oct. 18 and received treatment for minor injuries, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reynolds was fortunate to avoid any life-threatening injuries after he was shot once in his left arm and once in the back of his head shortly after 3 a.m. local time outside of a Denver club, according to Janet Oravetz of 9 News Denver. The wideout was placed on injured reserve Oct. 12 after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured finger, and he won't be eligible to return until at least Week 10. It's unclear if the injuries Reynolds sustained in the shooting will further delay his return to the field.

Josh Reynolds
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News