Josh Reynolds Injury: Plays just five games in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Reynolds (hip) caught 11 of 21 targets for 101 yards across five games in 2025.

The nine-year veteran from Texas A&M was sidelined for 12 games this season due to a hip injury but was underwhelming when active. Reynolds' most productive stretch of the season came from Weeks 5 through 7, when he caught nine of 16 targets for 83 yards. After inking a one-year, $2.75 million deal with New York last offseason, he's now set to enter unrestricted free agency. Reynolds could draw interest from teams seeking a depth-option at wide receiver ahead of the 2026 season.

