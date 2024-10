Reynolds (hand) won't play Sunday against the Chargers.

Per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, Reynolds could miss multiple weeks after undergoing finger surgery. With the wideout sidelined this weekend, at a minimum, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele are candidates to see added snaps behind Courtland Sutton for any length of time that Reynolds misses.