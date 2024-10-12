Josh Reynolds Injury: Shifts to IR

Reynolds (hand) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Reynolds underwent finger surgery earlier this week, and as a result won't be eligible to return until early November. The Broncos have a number of wide receivers that could step up in replace of Reynolds between Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele, but it remains to be seen which of the crew truly stands to operate as the No. 2 behind Courtland Sutton.