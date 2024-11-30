Josh Reynolds Injury: Trending in right direction

Reynolds (hand) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Browns after logging a third straight full participation in practice.

This was the third straight week Reynolds practiced in complete fashion and the veteran is nearing the end of his 21-day activation window, so it's possible the team could activate the veteran ahead of Monday's contest. The Broncos are relatively healthy at wide receiver, but Reynolds could see snaps over Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims should he be activated.