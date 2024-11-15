Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Josh Reynolds headshot

Josh Reynolds Injury: Won't be activated Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Reynolds (hand) won't play Sunday against the Falcons, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Reynolds won't be activated from injured reserve for Denver's Week 11 home game against the Falcons, but he was a full participant in practice all week after having his 21-day window to return opened Wednesday. Given that context, it wouldn't be surprising to see the wide receiver return to action in Week 12 against the Raiders, though Reynolds would first have to be added to the roster with an official transaction before he can suit up for a game.

Josh Reynolds
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now