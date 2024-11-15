Josh Reynolds Injury: Won't be activated Week 11

Reynolds (hand) won't play Sunday against the Falcons, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Reynolds won't be activated from injured reserve for Denver's Week 11 home game against the Falcons, but he was a full participant in practice all week after having his 21-day window to return opened Wednesday. Given that context, it wouldn't be surprising to see the wide receiver return to action in Week 12 against the Raiders, though Reynolds would first have to be added to the roster with an official transaction before he can suit up for a game.