Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Reynolds headshot

Josh Reynolds News: Inactive Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 9:03am

Reynolds is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Per Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union, Reynolds, who didn't practice with the Jaguars until Thursday, figures to make his debut with the team next weekend against the Jets. On Sunday, Brian Thomas, Parker Washington, Devin Duvernay, Tim Jones and Joshua Cephus are available to handle Jacksonville's wideout duties.

Josh Reynolds
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now