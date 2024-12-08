Josh Reynolds News: Inactive Sunday
Reynolds is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Per Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union, Reynolds, who didn't practice with the Jaguars until Thursday, figures to make his debut with the team next weekend against the Jets. On Sunday, Brian Thomas, Parker Washington, Devin Duvernay, Tim Jones and Joshua Cephus are available to handle Jacksonville's wideout duties.
