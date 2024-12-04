Josh Reynolds News: Lands in Jacksonville

The Jaguars claimed Reynolds off waivers from the Broncos on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Reynolds held a top-three role at receiver for Denver in September but then dropped down the depth chart after a Week 5 finger fracture send him to injured reserve. He's seemingly healthy again and now lands with one of the few teams that may be weak enough at wide receiver to give him an opportunity as a starter. The Jaguars lost Christian Kirk (shoulder) and Gabe Davis (knee) to season-ending injuries over the past month, leaving Reynolds, Parker Washington, Devin Duvernay and Tim Jones as the choices to start at receiver alongside rookie standout Brian Thomas.