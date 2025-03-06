Josh Reynolds News: Let go by Jacksonville

Reynolds was released by the Jaguars on Thursday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

The wide receiver was claimed by the Jags in December after being waived by Denver, per Tomasson. Reynolds only caught one pass for 11 yards in four games with Jacksonville after grabbing 12 for 183 and a score in five contests with the Broncos. The 2017 fourth-round pick of the Rams initially signed a two-year deal with Denver last offseason after playing out a two-year contract with Detroit.