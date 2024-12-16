Fantasy Football
Josh Reynolds headshot

Josh Reynolds News: Minor role in Jacksonville debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Reynolds failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's loss to the Jets.

The 29-year-old made his debut for the Jaguars after being claimed off waivers Dec. 4, but he didn't see much action in the passing game while working as the No. 4 wideout. Reynolds' role isn't likely to change much down the stretch if Brian Thomas, Parker Washington and Devin Duvernay remain healthy.

