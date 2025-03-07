Josh Reynolds News: Officially released by Jacksonville

The Jaguars officially released Reynolds on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jacksonville officially cut both Reynolds and tight end Evan Engram (shoulder) on Friday, clearing additional cap space before the start of free agency and the legal tampering period next week. Reynolds' release will free up roughly $4.26 million in cap space. The veteran wideout joined the Jaguars as a waiver claim last December, ultimately securing one of five targets for 11 yards across four regular-season appearances with the team.