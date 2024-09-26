Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Josh Reynolds headshot

Josh Reynolds News: Practices in full Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on September 26, 2024 at 2:50pm

Reynolds (Achilles) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Reynolds was limited in practice Wednesday due to a lingering Achilles injury, which hasn't prevented him from suiting up for any of the Broncos' three regular-season games thus far. The veteran wideout currently leads the team with 174 receiving yards and looks fully on track to handle his usual role on offense during Sunday's road matchup against the Jets.

Josh Reynolds
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News