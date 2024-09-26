Josh Reynolds News: Practices in full Thursday

Reynolds (Achilles) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Reynolds was limited in practice Wednesday due to a lingering Achilles injury, which hasn't prevented him from suiting up for any of the Broncos' three regular-season games thus far. The veteran wideout currently leads the team with 174 receiving yards and looks fully on track to handle his usual role on offense during Sunday's road matchup against the Jets.