Josh Reynolds

Josh Reynolds News: To be let go by Jacksonville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 7:02am

Reynolds is in line to be released by the Jaguars, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

The wide receiver was claimed by the Jags in December after being waived by Denver, per Tomasson. Reynolds only caught one pass for 11 yards in four games with Jacksonville after grabbing 12 for 183 and a score in five contests with the Broncos. The 2017 fourth-round pick of the Rams initially signed a two-year deal with Denver last offseason after playing out a two-year contract with Detroit.

Josh Reynolds
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
