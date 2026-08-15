Josh Reynolds News: Works out with Indy

The Colts hosted Reynolds for a tryout Saturday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Reynolds played in five regular-season games with the Jets during the 2025 season, totaling 11 receptions for 101 yards. The 31-year-old was sidelined with a hip injury for much of the season but is ready to return to the NFL. With Alec Pierce (ankle) still on the active/PUP list and Josh Downs (groin) injured as well, the Colts could be looking more depth at wide receiver as the preseason continues.