Josh Sills: Works out with Saints

Sills participated in a workout hosted by the Saints on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Sills injured his ankle during the preseason, and after reverting to IR, he was waived with an injury settlement. He now appears to be fully healthy and is attempting to catch on with a team in need of depth on the offensive line. The Saints are looking to do just that due to Erik McCoy being expected to be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks due to a groin injury he sustained Sunday against the Eagles.