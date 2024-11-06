Josh Sweat Injury: Picks up hip injury

Sweat (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Sweat played 41 defensive snaps and recorded five total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, in Philadelphia's Week 9 win over the Jaguars; however, it appears he picked up a hip injury in the process. The veteran pass rusher will likely still play in the Eagles' Week 10 matchup against the Cowboys unless he downgrades to a DNP either Thursday or Friday.